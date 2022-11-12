Woman Kills 81yr Old Hubby Over Infidelity

By A Correspondent- A 62 year old woman has been arrested in Darwendale on allegations of killing her husband following a misunderstanding over infidelity on Sunday.

Mary Banda is alleged to have fought with her husband, Nira Benet, 81, until he developed breathing problems.

Benet died on admission at Kutama Father O’Hea Memorial Hospital and a report was made to the police leading to Banda’s arrest.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Mary Banda, aged 62, in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Virginia Farm, Darwendale, on November 6. The suspect fought with her husband, Nira Benet after a misunderstanding over allegations of infidelity.

“The victim, who was having some challenges in breathing, was rushed to Father O’Hea Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.

