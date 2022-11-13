Man Killed For Proposing Love To Friend’s Wife

A 45-year-old Gwanda man has been arrested on allegations of killing a colleague who had proposed love to his wife.

The victim, Langton Moyo (43) died on Wednesday after being admitted at a local hospital the previous day.

Police said the suspect, Isheunesu Manhingu found out that Moyo had proposed love to his wife and this did not go down well with him.

He then confronted Moyo resulting in an altercation. Manhingu is said to have struck him once on the head with a half brick.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On November 9, 2022, police in Gwanda arrested Isheunesu Manhingu aged 45 in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Langton Moyo aged 43 died on November 9, 2022, while admitted at a local hospital after he was struck with a half brick on the head on November 8, 2022 at Monef suburb.

“The victim had proposed love to the suspect’s wife,” he said.

— Herald

