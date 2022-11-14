Pasuwa Wins Fourth Consecutive Title

Callisto Pasuwa has won his fourth successive league title in Malawi after clinching the 2022 Malawi Super League championship with Nyasa Big Bullets.

Bullets beat Moyale FC 3-1 in Saturday’s game to attain an unassailable 67 points with two rounds to play and having conceded just one loss in the season.

Lanjesi Nkhoma scored a brace to add to Gomezgani Chirwa’s strike, while Lloyd Njaliwa netted the consolation for the visitors.

The league triumph comes just three week’s after Bullets won the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Pasuwa equals his personal record for most successive league titles.

The gaffer won four championships with local side Dynamos.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

