Tsholotsho Minor (9) Gives Birth To Baby Boy

By A Correspondent-The nine-year-old girl from Masekesa village in Tsholotsho who made headlines recently after it emerged she was heavily pregnant has given birth to a baby boy.

State media reports the girl gave birth to a baby boy early Monday morning.

She becomes the second youngest mother worldwide.

Officials from the police department of social welfare in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare are investigating the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy.

The girl according to some reports, was under the care of United Bulawayo Hospital.

Police have however arrested the father of the girl despite several attempts by the authorities to persuade the minor to reveal the perpetrator.

Reports have however indicated that the 29-year-old father incredibly claimed that goblins visited his daughter on the nights only when her mother was away and inserted things into her privates.

Globally, an estimated 15 per cent of young women give birth before age 18.

