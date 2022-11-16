Court Frees Chiwenga Business Partner

By-Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi had his warrant of arrest canceled by a Harare court on Monday.

The court said the warrant was issued in error.

Buyanga, vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s business partner was arrested in South Africa last Thursday for allegedly kidnapping his son and has been locked up at Sun City Prison since his arrest.

He filed an application for cancellation of the arrest warrant saying it was illegally issued.

Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga heard the application on Monday where she admitted that she issued it erroneously.

The State, through Zebediah Bofu, had opposed the cancellation of the warrant saying Buyanga was placed on Interpol’s red notice on July 7, 2020.

But Buyanga’s lawyer Admire Rubaya submitted that the magistrates’ court’s decision to grant the warrant of arrest was outrageous, defied logic and no sensible court having applied its mind would arrive at that.

He said it was a gross irregularity for the courts to entertain an application for a warrant of arrest from a police officer of a rank two sergeant when the lower limit for those who are empowered at law to make the application is that of an assistant inspector who happens to be a person in charge of a police station.

