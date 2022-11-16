Ndiraya Sacked

Isaiah Mupfurutsa has stepped down as the executive chairman of Dynamos, with immediate effect.

Mupfurutsa’s resignation comes less than twenty four hours after the club announced it will not renew the contract of head coach Tonderai Ndiraya when it expires in December.

The club confirmed the chairman’s departure in a statement on Wednesday.

“Dynamos Football Club would like to reveal that Isaiah Mupfurutsa is leaving his post as Chairman with immediate effect.

“Mr Mupfurutsa has served Dynamos with distinction since 2018 when he was appointed as Chairman. Therefore Dynamos Football Club would like to thank Mupfurutsa for his tireless dedication to the team,” reads the statement.

The Harare banker is said to have been opposing the firing of Ndiraya.

And with coach’s departure, Mupfurutsa has seemingly been forced to tender his resignation.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

