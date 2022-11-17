“MSU’s Graduation Ceremony Of Shame”

Dear Editor

MSU is planning a disgraceful blended virtual graduation on the 2nd of December 2022.Despite asking all graduating students to pay USD$70 graduation fee, lot of students wont graduate physically because they have no distinctions and 1st class degrees.

Majority of students asked to follow proceedings on ZTV in their gowns at home or following on MSU facebook page live graduation. As if not enough virtual graduating students are forced to go to Gweru campus to take their transcripts or arrange and pay courier companies to deliver certificates and transcripts to their home.

This is brutal, devilish, and a denial of students rights to enjoy their graduation. All other Universities in the country had all their students physically graduating.

