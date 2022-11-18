CCC Prepares to Govern

Re: CCC Preparing for Governing.

How best can we help other fellow members who may need to upgrade or improve both their academic and professional qualifications, preparing them to fit for employment in the new CCC administration,after 2023 plebiscite.

I learnt through out the hard way during the GNU, MDC and Zanu PF ,2009- 2013 where some of us were left in the cold because of inferior qualifications then. Dr M R TSVANGIRAI, the late was forced to deploy novices like Obert Guru as the Deputy minister of Justice for senior party members of his requisite professional qualifications. That taught me a hard lesson that it’s not activism alone that makes one suitable for appointment in the higher and strategic positions in a government .

We have many young people without full ‘O’ level let alone higher educational qualifications who may be disappointed in the New government deployment portfolio/ labour wise .To avoid that,I suggest they have to be prepared now before it’s too late. It will be distatrous if CCC government would end up deploying yester adversaries than our own because of being under qualified , therefore.

Please,give your suggestions how this could be averted.

Sincerely yours

Dr Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda

(On personal capacity)

12 November 2022

Bulawayo Zimbabwe.

