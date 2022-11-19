‘Riki Ross Drops To Tatters Overnight After Joining ZANU PF’

By Dorrothy Moyo | As jokingly as it sounds, Zimbabweans went violent after the nation’s 80 year old despot to announce: Riki Ross has dropped to tatters overnight after joining Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF party.

The so called Riki Ross, wearing a jumper that’s gored throughout the chest 20 times

Once you join ZANU PF, you will quickly whither away like a feather that’s fallen off its mother, as the ZANU PF slogan variantly says.

The mocker was a grenade attack on Mnangagwa using the picture of a ZANU PF member who has recently visited the capital city. The unnamed man in blue jumpers, is coincidently a lookalike of the visiting singer Rick Ross who staged in Harare last night.

