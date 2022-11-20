ZimEye
Olinda splashes piles of money on Mai Titi | Chapel who is facing prosecution over fraud and money laundering cases, turned up at Mai Titi's UK show to offload piles of paper money on the ZANU PF activist. pic.twitter.com/lIzf2PIOFm— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 20, 2022
Olinda splashes piles of money on Mai Titi | Chapel who is facing prosecution over fraud and money laundering cases, turned up at Mai Titi's UK show to offload piles of paper money on the ZANU PF activist. pic.twitter.com/lIzf2PIOFm