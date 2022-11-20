Smelly Dube Bags Another Award

Smelly Dube award

By A Correspondent- Barely two months after winning an international business award in the United Kingdom, Gweru-based businesswoman Dr Smelly Dube has bagged another prestigious global award, the Pan African Changemaker Award in Enterprising and Community Development.

She was handed the prize early this week in Zanzibar.

The multi-business awards winner was invited to attend the 7th Pan African Humanitarian and investment summit in Zanzibar.

Dr Dube was also among the panelists nominated to speak and inspire fellow African businesswomen.

In September, the philanthropist was honoured with an African Achievers Award at the Queen’s Gate in London alongside 15 influential women and men from Africa.

The awards were in recognition of outstanding work by men and women in the field of business, leadership, politics and philanthropy in Africa and Africans in the Diaspora.

Dube’s award was presented with the Global Corporate Leadership award in recognition of her philanthropy and real estate business.

The award was presented by the former President of Mauritius, Ameenah Firdaus Gurib-Fakim.

