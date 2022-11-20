World Cup 2022 Details

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday , November 20.

The group stage will run until Friday, December 2, with four games being held each day.

The first of the knockout games will then start the following day on Saturday, December 3, and the final will be held on Sunday, December 18.

Here is how you can watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

TV Info

ZBC TV (Zimbabwe)

State broadcaster ZBC TV will bring a live coverage of selected games. Other matches will be shown as delayed.

SABC (South Africa)

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will broadcast the games live.

SABC Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the matches, with SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3 also carrying the games live simultaneously.

ZNBC (Zambia)

In Zambia, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation- ZNBC- will broadcast the matches live, primarily on TV Channel 1.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

