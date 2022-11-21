Epworth Man Kills Ex- Wife’s New Lover

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Police in Harare have arrested an Epworth man, Innocent Zaruma (34) over murder.

Zaruma was nabbed after he attacked his ex-wife, Talent Simba (23), and her partner Surance Sithole (22) after he had found the two walking together near Mabvazuva Secondary School in Epworth, Harare on 16 November 2022

Zaruma stabbed Sithole once on the stomach before dragging his ex-wife to an unknown place, leaving the victim with protruding intestines.

He died upon arrival at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...