Armed Robbers Pounce On Illegal Diamond Dealer

By A Correspondent- Armed robbers raided an illegal diamond buyer at Marange diamond fields last Friday and robbed him of US$10 000 and a vehicle at gunpoint after dangling pieces of diamonds to the unsuspecting diamond dealer.

Manicaland assistant police spokesperson Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka yesterday confirmed the robbery.

He said Bearlright Mukwawaya (35), who has since recovered his vehicle, was robbed by four armed robbers.

The development comes soon after a security guard at Anjin Investments, Munyaradzi Nkomo was arrested in possession of 91 diamond pieces while attempting to smuggle them from the premises.

“We reported an armed robbery in the Chiadzwa diamond mining area On November 18, 2022 around 12 midnight. An armed robbery occurred at Old Jinani premises whereby Bearlright Mukwawaya from Mutare was robbed of his US$10 000,”a police memo read.

“It is alleged that Mukwawaya, an illegal diamond dealer, was driving an unregistered GD6 Legend 50, black and white in colour, when he received a phone call from a registered Econet number.

The caller introduced himself as an illegal diamond panner and wanted Mukwawaya to meet his syndicate at Jinani for diamond dealings in the general area of Tonhorai. Mukwawaya came in the company of his friend, George Zeya.

“On arrival, Mukwawaya and the friend met up with a syndicate of four males who produced four pieces of diamonds. The syndicate got inside the vehicle and handed over the pieces of diamonds to Mukwawaya.”

Police said while assessing the diamonds, one male from the syndicate produced a pistol and pointed it at Mukwawaya, as the other suspect hooked his neck with his arm.

“The victim surrendered and told the suspects to take US$2 000 from his trousers’ right pocket and another US$8 000 from his vehicle (glovebox). On noticing that his friend was in danger, Zeya tried to intervene, but could not contain the situation as he was attacked by other two suspects with a steelbar and sustained a deep cut. Zeya fell down and was stabbed with a knife.

The suspects got into the car and shoved Mukwawaya out and drove away. They drove through Tonhorai shops along Mashukashuka Road and abandoned the vehicle 400 metres after Tonhorai Primary School,” added the memo.

The matter was reported at Marange Police Station.

