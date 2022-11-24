Gogo Mashasha Needs A Lawyer

By A Correspondent- Plaxedes Mashasha demanded a lawyer when she appeared in court yesterday for not reporting the death of her husband.

She also stayed with his corpse in the house for days.

Gogo Mashasha was remanded in custody and is expected back at the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court today for bail application.

Asked if she wanted legal representation in court, Gogo Mashasha asked for one month to look for a lawyer.

“Yes, I need a lawyer if you may avail one for me. If I am the one paying, can you give me a month to look for one,” she said.

Allegations are that Gogo Mashasha left her ailing husband, Gideon, 80, in the house in the care of her son, Grant, who is believed to be mentally challenged.

On her alleged return, she found her husband dead and stayed with the body until it reached an advanced stage of decomposition.

She was arrested on Monday after a man hired to repair something at the house was greeted by the stench of the decomposing body and informed neighbours.

Police were called and a search found Gideon’s body in one of the rooms.

Grant was found hiding in the ceiling, which police had to break into to get him down.

Neighbours said they had not seen Grant for 12 years, while Gideon hadn’t been seen for 10 years.

They had been made to believe that Grant was in South Africa or was dead.

Only Gogo Mashasha was seen entering and leaving their yard for the past decade.

None of her relatives were in court.

