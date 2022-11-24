Kadoma Man Killed Over Sadza

By A Correspondent| A Kadoma man in on the run after he allegedly murdered his colleague following an argument over sadza.

According to policve, Farai Hlongwani Mlilo (27) hit the victim Milton Gido Siziba aged 38 with a firewood twice on the head.

Siziba died on admission at a local hospital.

“Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 23/11/22 at Machokoto Compound, Hazel Mere Farm, Patchway. The suspect, Farai Hlongwani Mlilo (27) hit the victim, Milton Gido Siziba (38) with a firewood twice on the head after an argument over sadza.

“The victim died on admission at a local hospital. The suspect is on the run. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.”

