Elephant Kills Chiredzi Man

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) has reported three incidents of human-wildlife conflict where a Chiredzi man was trampled to death by an elephant while two others were injured by crocodiles in Mwenezi.

Posting on Twitter, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said;

“It is with great sadness that a man was trampled to death by an elephant in Chiredzi, while 2 other people were seriously injured by crocodiles in 2 separate incidences along Save & Mwenezi rivers.”

Human-wildlife conflict has become rampant in the country, a situation that forced cabinet to put up a relief fund for those affected by the problem caused by incessant droughts that forces humans and animals to scramble for food.

Human wildlife conflicts are also caused by vandalism of perimeter fence on most game parks by communities which results in wild animals straying into villages.

