DNA Proves 9y Old Child Impregnanted By 13y Old Cousin

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has written confirming that the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) results obtained from National University of Science and Technology on 25th November 2022, in connection with the paternity of the recently topical 9 year old girl’s child have established that the victim’s cousin brother (13) is the father of the child.



The 9 year old complainant and the suspect will now receive the appropriate counseling from the Police’s Victim Friendly Unit (VFU).

The Police is now working with other relevant arms of the government to ensure that the due processes of the law are followed.

