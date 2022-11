BREAKING: Job Sikhala Declared Innocent During ZANU PF Debate

By A Correspondent | The slain Moreblessing Ali family’s lawyer Job Sikhala has been declared innocent during a ZANU PF clash with Norton MP Temba Mliswa.

In the brawl, Mliswa had been violently harrassed by ZANU PF youths in Norton when a leader in the ruling party also incited violence against the MP and scores of other people. The development is captured in the below audio leak.

