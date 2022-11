Zimpraise Release Jah Prayzah Gig

By Showbiz Reporter | Zimpraise never disappoint- the gospo joint is this weekend releasing a Jah Prayzah gig under the singer’s Nyeredzi song.

The stager, comes 3 years after Zimpraise received its own praises in the United States at Bishop TD Jakes’s Church.

The group has its roots in Southern Africa’s oldest pentecostal church, the Apostolic Faith Church. VIDEO LOADING BELOW…

