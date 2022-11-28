FULL TEXT: Shashl’s Record Of What Transpired Between Her And Levels

BRIEF CIRCUMSTANCES

Sometime in July 2021 date unknown the accused person and the complainant were not yet in a relationship but were working together in music at Chillspot studio in Mbare.On an unknown date in July 2021 the accused asked the complainant to pass through his place od residence to take his car since they were using complainant’s car and they were coming from the studio .When they were at the accused’s place they got inside the house.While inside the house they started kissing at the same time the accused pushing the complainant into his bedroom.Then the complainant stopped kissing and informed the accused that she wanted to reach home before curfew time.When the complainant was about to leave the bedroom, the accused grabbed the complainant by her trousers pulled it down to thigh level and he pushed her on the bed and fell down facing upwards.The accused person forced himself on top of the complainant.He pulled her pant the level just below his buttocks.The accused person inserted his erect penis into the complainant’s vagina and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent and without protection.After the act the complainant ran away from the scene and went home.The matter came to light when the accused person send some nude videos and picture of him and the complainant.The reason for him to send those nude videos and pictures is that they broke up and this didn’t go well with the accused person.

