Mahachi Asks For Another Chance As Doctors Say Son Was Truly Burnt

A judge recently passed a verdict that opposes medics who say the Zimbabwe midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi, who was recently acquitted of attempted murder over injuries suffered by his four-year-old son, was trully burnt by a person. The player has pleaded for a second chance in football following that verdict.

The midfielder who says he has battled depression and ridicule before the latest ruling longs for another dance on the football field.

Mahachi’s career has stalled over the last seven months since the start of the trial. As a result, he was frozen out at South African side SuperSport United who first suspended him in May so that he can attend to his family matters. Matsatsantsa a Pitori decided not to offer Mahachi a new contract when his deal with the club expired at the end of June, which means he is club-less.

In July this year, Mahachi achieved his first victory in the courtroom when he was acquitted of theft charges. He stood accused of snatching and damaging an XP iPhone belonging to his sister.

In a statement released yesterday, Mahachi said after clearing his name in court, he is now pleading with the world to have mercy, and in particular, for him to be given another chance to play football again. The vastly talented player, whose football exploits have taken him to the now-defunct Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn, Highlanders, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Lamontville Golden Arrows and SuperSport United spoke of the agony of losing all he has worked for.

“I have lost everything l have worked for. It was my dream to play football for my country, to serve my country and represent it,” said Mahachi.

“As a man l can no longer feed my family, as all my savings have depleted in my quest for justice. Yes, l have been exonerated but the nightmare l have gone through can never be erased.

“I can only pray someone out there is willing to take a chance on me, so l can go back to playing the sport that l love and finish my career without this torrid time being how l exit the beautiful game of football.”

The 29-year-old Mahachi was one of the scorers together with former captain Knowledge Musona when the Warriors defeated Guinea 2-1 in their last match at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon at the beginning of this year to end the tournament on a high note after losses to Senegal and Malawi. Musona and Mahachi are the only Zimbabwean players to score at two different Afcon finals.-Chronicle

