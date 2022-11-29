More Woes For Magaya

By- The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has said that more women are approaching them, reporting that they were sexually abused by the leader of the Prophetic Healing Deliverance Ministries, Walter Magaya.

The Herald reports that there are also girls coming with similar reports.

Speaking during a recent press briefing on the preliminary findings of the national inquiry on sexual exploitation and abuse of young girls and child marriages, ZGC chairperson Commissioner Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe said:

There have been some complainants that have come through but we can not share at the moment how many they are.

We have had some responses in terms of some people coming forward and we are still waiting for more responses. We will inform you as we get more responses from the complainants.

Investigations into allegations of exploitation and abuse of women by Magaya started last month, according to ZGC.

Previously the probe had been halted in 2019 after Magaya filed an urgent application at the High Court questioning the validity of the investigations.

However, the courts ruled in favour of the Commission paving way for the continuance of the probe.

The Commission is still calling on members of the public who might have complaints against the clergyman to come to present their grievances.

