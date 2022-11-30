Bus Driver Explains Coca-Cola Accident

Spread the love

The driver of a bus, which caused the pile-up near Coke Corner along Seke Road in Harare yesterday said he deliberately hit a Honda Fit car in front of him to avert a serious accident that could have killed many people.

There were no reports of fatalities.

Matthew Maphosa, the driver of the bus that was involved in the accident, told H Metro that he had no choice but to hit the car in front of him.

“When I applied brakes when approaching the traffic light, the brake pedal broke,” he said.

“I felt that the brake pedal was no longer working and saw that if I went the other way, I would kill people so I chose an option that would stop the bus.

“I decided to use the Honda Fit in front of me.

“I don’t know where the Isuzu came from, I just saw it on top of the Honda Fit.”

An Inter Africa bus collided with a haulage truck near the Munyati River yesterday

Maphosa said he hit the Honda Fit intentionally trying to protect the 66 people he had in the bus.

“Had I gone the other way, I was going to kill people so I was trying to avoid such a scenario and hit the Honda Fit so that the bus could stop since the brakes were no longer working,” he said.

Meanwhile, an Inter Africa bus collided head on with a haulage truck near the Munyati River yesterday.

There were also no reports of fatalities as passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...