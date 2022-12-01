Mexico Post Impressive Win But Bow Out Of World Cup 2022

Mexico’s 2-1 victory against Saudi Arabia was not enough for them to advance from Group C, as Poland and Argentina progress.

Henry Martin and Luis Chavez scored for Mexico as they defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a thrilling Group C match, but it was not enough for El Tri to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage, with Poland snatching the second qualifying spot in the group behind Argentina.

Two goals in quick succession early in the second half gave Mexico a 2-0 lead on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia’s defence appeared to collapse. In the other Group C game, Argentina also was up 2-0 against Poland.- Al Jazeera

