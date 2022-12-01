Time To Ender Gender-Based Violence- CCC

Restoring the dignity of survivors of gender based violence.

For the past decades we have been stripped off our dignity as a people- victims of gender based violence have also not been spared.

As CCC we have made a commitment to ensure that we restore the dignity of all victims of gender based violence.

A government must show care, those who govern must govern with consent.

We need a government of the people, for the people by the people.

This is why we are in this struggle- to change the concrete realities of our people.

Say no to gender based violence!

