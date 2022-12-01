A nurse from North West London who started her career in the NHS age 21 as a hospital cleaner has been named the ‘best nurse’ in the UK.
Dorcas Gwata, 52, who works as a psychiatric liaison nurse at St Mary’s Hospital A&E, won the Best Nurse category in recognition of her work supporting young people involved in gangs and knife crime.
Dorcas’ work looked at how knife crime is influenced by poverty and race.
After working in her home country in Zimbabwe helping people become more engaged in mental health services, she says she applied what she had learnt when back in London.
She told The Sun: “I didn’t work in an office – I’d wear trainers and jeans and engage with people wherever they were – in McDonald’s, on street corners or in prison.