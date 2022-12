COS FRAUD: Albert Matapo Says “Why Didn’t BBC Convict Me If I Am Guilty?”

Spread the love

COS FRAUD: As scores of complainants remain stranded in SA, Albert Matapo admits illegally charging job seekers.



Matapo's latest hits are a continuation of what he used to do in 2003, of which today he asks, "why didn't the BBC convict me," if I am guilty. FULL VIDEO ON ZIMEYE pic.twitter.com/cYnMswqO04 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 2, 2022

COS FRAUD: As scores of complainants remain stranded in SA, Albert Matapo admits illegally charging job seekers.

Matapo’s latest hits are a continuation of what he used to do in 2003, of which today he asks, “why didn’t the BBC convict me,” if I am guilty. FULL VIDEO ON ZIMEYE

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...