President Chamisa Mocks Jaded Zanu PF Apparatchiks

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says tired Zanu PF politicians cannot resolve the country’s political melee.

According to President Chamisa, Zanu PF apparatchiks are sleeping on duty.

“WRONG LEADERS USUALLY HAVE WRONG PRIORITIES..The role of a government is to address citizens’ most urgent and pertinent needs.

When this is abandoned,such a government merits replacement.Any government that prioritizes ‘chefs’ over citizens is not fit for purpose. #CitizensFirst

SLEEPING ON THE JOB …Give them pillows!

Everything is sleeping in Zimbabwe

Parliament is sleeping

Church is sleeping

Government is sleeping

Leadership is sleeping.

Youth is sleeping.

Wake up Zimbabwe Arise from the dead! And Christ will shine on you,” said President Chamisa in a statement on Tuesday.

