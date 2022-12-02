Top Cop Loses Job Over Goats

By- Siyakobvu officer-in-charge has been suspended over goats.

Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga suspended Chief Inspector Bhosha for issuing official documents to thieves who used them to steal and transport goats from Kariba to Harare.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the suspension, saying Chief Insp Bhosha faces criminal charges.

“Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga has suspended the officer-in-charge of Siyakobvu Police Station in connection with clearing of goats believed to have been stolen,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“He is also facing criminal charges for the same case.

“Police will not spare anyone, including police officers, who engage in criminal activities.”

The 98 goats stolen from Siyakobvu were recovered in Waterfalls last month.

All the stolen goats had official documentation from police and the veterinary department, which cleared their transportation to Harare.

Munashe Charamba (20), Temba Murwira (30), Franklin Chiramba (36) and Liminus Zhou (38) were arrested in connection with the theft.

H Metro

