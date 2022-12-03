Black Stars Coach Resigns

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has resigned from his position after the team’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to Uruguay on Friday to finish on number 4 in Group H and bow out of tournament.

Addo, who is a former Ghana international, announced his resignation in a press conference after the match.

“I said before, it was clear I would stop after the World Cup. At the moment, me and my family see our future in Germany, I like my role at Dortmund,” the gaffer said.

Addo works as “talent coach” at the Bundesliga club, where he previously played.

“I said I would resign after the World Cup even if we were world champions,” he added.

Addo’s departure means Ghana must move quickly to get a new coach in place before they continue their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in March.

The 47-year-old had been a surprise appointment following the departure of after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac in February.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

