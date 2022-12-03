FULL LIST: Castle Lager PSL Soccer Star Of The Year Awards

Spread the love

Soccer Star of the year : Walter Musona -FC Platinum

First Runner Up : William Manondo -Caps Utd

Second Runner Up : Frank Makarati – Dynamos FC

Top Goal Scorer: William Manondo (Caps Utd) – 17goals

*Fans player of the year: Tinotenda Benza Herentals FC

Most promising player of the year : Jayden Barake Whawha Fc

Coach of the year : Norman Mapeza FC Platinum

Goalkeeper of the year: Nelson Chadya Ngezi Platinum

Referee of the year: Martin Chivandire

First Runner Up : Faith Muloyi

Second Runner Up: Tafadzwa Nkala

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...