FULL LIST: Castle Lager PSL Soccer Star Of The Year Awards
3 December 2022
Soccer Star of the year : Walter Musona -FC Platinum
First Runner Up : William Manondo -Caps Utd
Second Runner Up : Frank Makarati – Dynamos FC
Top Goal Scorer: William Manondo (Caps Utd) – 17goals
*Fans player of the year: Tinotenda Benza Herentals FC
Most promising player of the year : Jayden Barake Whawha Fc
Coach of the year : Norman Mapeza FC Platinum
Goalkeeper of the year: Nelson Chadya Ngezi Platinum
Referee of the year: Martin Chivandire
First Runner Up : Faith Muloyi
Second Runner Up: Tafadzwa Nkala