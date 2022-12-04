Andre Ayew’s Daughter Collapses After Dad’s Penalty Miss

One of Andre Ayew’s daughters was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Qatar, after she collapsed when the Ghana captain missed a penalty in the defeat to Uruguay yesterday.

The Black Stars were awarded a first half penalty and Ayew stepped up, but his effort from 12 years was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rocket.

One of the Al Saad star’s daughters, who is 7 seven years old, is reported to have collapsed and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Multiple reports in Ghana claim that Ayew had to go the hospital after the final whistle to check on his daughter, who is now recovering.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

