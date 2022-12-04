Cameroon Beat Second String Brazil

Vincent Aboubakar scored late to give Cameroon a historic win over Brazil but it was not enough to secure their advance to the next stage of the World Cup in Qatar, after Switzerland defeated Serbia in the group’s other game.

The 1-0 victory in the final Group G game on Friday left Cameroon packing their bags for the flight home, while already-qualified Brazil headed to the Round of 16 at the top of their group.

Brazil had won all seven previous meetings with African opponents at the World Cup, including beating Cameroon in 1994 and again in 2014.- Al Jazeera

