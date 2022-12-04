Can South Korea Stop Mighty Brazil?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixtures are now complete following the completion of the group stages.

The second round is scheduled to start on Saturday 3 December.

All sixteen teams have been confirmed with Senegal and Morocco the only African teams managing to reach the round.

The Teranga Lions were the first side from the continent qualify after beating Ecuador on Tuesday.

The result saw the Aliou Cisse’s men finishing second in Group A behind Netherlands.

Morocco finished as Group F winners with seven points.

In other pools, England and USA took first and second position in Group B, respectively to qualify for the next stage.

Argentina and Poland progressed from Group C, while in Group D, France and Australia qualified for the round.

Spain and Japan booked their places from Group E.

Brazil (Grp G) and Portugal (Grp H) booked their places on Matchday 2 after picking up six points.

Teams that have qualified for the Round of 16:

⦿ Group A: Netherlands, Senegal.

⦿ Group B: England, USA.

⦿ Group C: Argentina, Poland.

⦿ Group D: France, Australia.

⦿ Group E: Japan, Spain.

⦿ Group F: Morocco, Croatia.

⦿ Group G: Brazil, Switzerland.

⦿ Group H: Portugal, Croatia.

Confirmed R16 Fixtures

Saturday 3 December

⦿ Netherlands vs USA ( 5 pm CAT)

⦿ Argentina vs Australia (9 pm CAT)

Sunday 4 December

⦿ France vs Poland (5 pm CAT)

⦿ England vs Senegal (9 pm CAT)

Monday 5 December

⦿ Japan vs Croatia (5 pm CAT)

⦿ Brazil vs South Korea (9 pm CAT)

Tuesday 6 December

⦿ Morocco vs Spain (5 pm CAT)

⦿ Portugal vs Switzerland (9 pm CAT)

TV Info

ZBC TV (Zimbabwe)

State broadcaster ZBC TV will bring a live coverage of selected games. Other matches will be shown as delayed.

SABC (South Africa)

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will broadcast the games live.

SABC Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the matches, with SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3 also carrying the games live simultaneously.

DStv SuperSport TV

(Entire Sub Saharan Africa)- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

