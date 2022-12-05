☀️Born: 24 January 2022

☀️Council elections won: 89/148

☀️MP elections won: 19/29



The @CCCZimbabwe has won 61% of the by elections held since the Movement was born – despite violence, manipulation & intimidation.



This is the greatest sign that we will win BIG in 2023!🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/Eg45rlXHVs