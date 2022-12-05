Pavcon CEO scoops Big Award

The name Shelton Paza brings joy and smiles for many people in Mupereki Village in Mamina, Mhondoro. The man has become a symbol of hope for many village boys.

He is a beacon of defying odds in the small village. He inspires many that it can be done no matter where you can come from.

He gives hope that no matter one’s background, with the right mind and focus, dreams come to fruition.

While the village is embracing one of its own, captains of industries in the capital city are recognizing one of the versatile business leaders who have carved his name in the construction industry.

Paza who is the founder and CEO of Pavcon Industries recently scooped the Outstanding CEO Award (GOLD) at the Zimbabwe CEO Leadership Appreciation awards ceremony held in Harare.

The man from Mhondoro who has become an industry giant was rewarded for his stewardship, tenacity and foresight as he has stirred his company to be one of the best in construction industry.

The award also recognises excellence and leadership and honours outstanding brands as well as leaders in various sectors.

“My appreciation goes out to Zimbabwe CEO Awards and the recognisers of the event,” the elated CEO said.

“This award is a symbol of dedication and hard work exhibited by the team at Pavcon Industries.

“We always strive to give the best durable products so as to meet customer expectations and enhance their experience, which is why we get to be recognized at premier awards such as this and for that we are grateful.”

Paza has a number of accolades and he believes these come out of hard work.

Pavcon is a concrete manufacturing company founded in 2005. It produces interlocking pavers, compressed common bricks and kerbstones, among a host of other products.

“Getting recognition has proved to be the springboard to greater things for me and those around me as I am giving back to my community of Mupereki in Mamina, Mhondoro, through various sporting activities that are helping the youths,” Paza said.

“I came up with these activities as a way of curbing drug and substance abuse among youths in my village.”

Known as the Pavcon Sports Tournament, the gala will run every year pitting schools, both primary and secondary, drawn in communities surrounding Mamina.

