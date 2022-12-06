“CCC Will Win The 2023 Elections” Need A Reality Especially After 42 Years Of Rigged Elections

By Nomusa Garikai| “Our motive is clear, we want to win the 2023 Presidential Election. Let it be known that Chigumba cannot stop the wave of change,” said CCC Task Force Committee member for communication, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma.

Wanting to win and actually winning are two different things. There is nothing to stop me saying I want to run 100 m in 10 seconds or even 200m in 10 seconds. What matters is the reality. I know with my pot-belly if I run 20m, forgot 100m, in 10 seconds I will be huffing and puffing!

A rational person will try a few time to run 100m and if their time is way off the 10 seconds mark will accept they cannot run 100m in 10 seconds. If a great athlete like Usan Bolt at his best just managed to run 100m in under 10 seconds it is just nonsense to claim one can run twice the distance, 200m, in 10 seconds.

The trouble with these CCC supporters is they are do not know the difference between fact and wishful thing, truth and reality, what they can and cannot do.

Zanu PF is rigging these elections and the evidence is there for everyone to see. ZEC has stubbornly refused to produce a verified voters’ roll, how can the elections be free and fair without something as basic as the voters’ roll. The regime is denying 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora the vote because most of these voters are economic and/or political refugees and they blame Zanu PF for their plight. Zanu PF knows that and is cherry picking who can vote.

CCC’s flagship strategy of mass voter registration was dead in the water from the word go because we know from past experience that ZEC will make it near impossible for opposition supporters to register. And so it was no surprise that as of 30 May 2022, four years since the last election and a year to go before the 2023 elections, only 250 000 new voters had register. This is 4% of CCC’s own target to register 6 million new voters!

After 42 years of rigged elections one would think the penny has finally drop on the sheer futility of participating in these elections so flawed and illegal not even getting 73% of the votes was good enough to win, as the March 2008 vote showed.

Of course, the CCC leaders themselves know it is futile participating in these flawed elections as David Coltart confessed in his book.

“The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2023) elections,” wrote Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.



“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

The failure to agree a coalition was just a feeble excuse for participating. The truth is MDC leaders participated in the 2013 elections for the same reasons they had failed to implement even one reform during the GNU – greed (which Coltart admitted to above) and their breath-taking incompetence.

In any case, the four main MDC factions did form the MDC Alliance just before the 2018 elections. They all knew with not even one token reform implemented since 2013 elections, Zanu PF was rigging those elections too. And yet there was still no talk of boycotting those elections for the same reasons – incompetence and greed.

MDC/CCC have been participating in these elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy for the sake of the few gravy train seats Zanu PF gives away as bait. At least there is something in it for the Chamisa and company; there is absolutely for the ordinary citizen to gained from this madness of perpetuating the Zanu PF dictatorship.

Of course, it is insane to keep participating in elections so flawed and so illegal the only rational course of action is to boycott but to arrive at that decision one must necessarily be rational. Sadly, many of our people are NOT rational. Why anyone would participate in such flawed and illegal elections, especially after 42 years of rigged elections beggars belief? How can anyone not know what constitute free, fair and credible elections, in this day and age?

Both Zanu PF and CCC are conning the people into participating in flawed elections process for the political leaders’ selfish gain. And the voters are so naïve and gullible they don’t even know they are being short changed, even after 42 years of rigged elections.

Universal suffrage should be a blessing, but in Zimbabwe it is clearly a curse particularly when both Zanu PF and CCC are not lifting a finger to educate the voters but taking full advantage of their ignorance instead.

SOURCE: zsdemocrats.blogspot.com

