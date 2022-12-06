ZimEye
I’m in rural Zimbabwe, in Bikita. And it’s so refreshing to see how all Zimbabweans are excited and ready for change,hanzi #NGAAPINDE. Thank you fellow citizens for the new energy and overwhelming support! Wherever you are, play your part to turn Zimbabwe New & Great. #Thistime pic.twitter.com/cHFixmE8WD— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) December 6, 2022
