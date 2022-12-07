Harare Hindus To Hold Centenary Celebrations in 2026

Spread the love

In 2026, the Hindu Society Harare (HSH) will be celebrating 100 years of existence since its founding in 1926.

To commemorate this event, HSH plans to publish a book documenting events, photos and various milestones during the last 100 years. It has appealed to the community to contribute photos and documents relating to various milestone events since its 1926 formation; including festival celebrations, religious events, temple and school construction, etc.

HSH reportedly organized four-hours long Diwali Mela (fair) on October 22 in Harare celebrating Diwali, the most popular festival of Hindus; and it included fireworks, entertainment and food-stalls.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, commended HSH for engaging the community all these years; and for its efforts to keep the Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions alive; and attempting to pass these on to the coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also suggested Hindus to focus on inner search, stay pure, explore the vast wisdom of scriptures, make spirituality more attractive to youth and children, stay away from greed, and always keep God in your life.

Hindus are God’s people, full of courage and generosity, Rajan Zed added.

In Harare, Cameron Street Shree Omkar Mandir celebrated 90th anniversary in February 2019, while 25th anniversary of Ridgeview Shree Omkar Mandir was observed in 2017.

In the past, HSH reportedly had been conducting various bhajan events, twice-weekly yoga classes, Hindi lessons, cultural/social activities; organized daily aarti at both the temples with Havan on Sundays; and offered funeral assistance for bereaved families; etc.; besides running Mahila Mandal, Shishu Mandal and Yuvak Mandal. HSH has also been running various schools—Westridge High School, Westridge Primary School, Gujarati School.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents, and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...