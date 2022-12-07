Mnangagwa Off To Fellow Dictator’s Inauguration

By James Gwati-President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare for Malabo in Equatorial Guinea to attend the inauguration of President Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo.

Mbasogo, the world’s longest-serving President, was re-election last month to a sixth term.

He has ruled the west African country since 1979.

The 80-year-old exercises near-total political control by silencing dissent and cracking down on rivals.

He criminalises protests, sensors media is heavily controlled, and arrests and tortures political opponents.

