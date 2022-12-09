ZimEye
1/2 Police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Danaishe Chinyama (24) for escaping from Chikurubi Maximum Prison on 07/12/22. The suspect was serving 12 months imprisonment for malicious damage to property and had served eight months.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) December 9, 2022
