Night Club Manager Arrested For Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

Spread the love

The manager of one of Harare’s trendiest night clubs, Ronnie Ngwenya, has been accused of allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old Form One pupil, TWICE, at his home in the early hours of this morning.

The matter has been reported at Waterfalls Police Station.

The teenager is undergoing medical tests.

It is being alleged that Ngwenya went into the girl’s bedroom, while she was sleeping, and violated her, and covered her mouth to try and prevent her from screaming.

-H-Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...