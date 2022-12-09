Small House Thoroughly Bashed By Lover’s Wife

Spread the love

A KWEKWE woman has filed an assault case with the police against her boyfriend’s wife who assaulted her in the Central Business District (CBD).

The wife had already paid a fine for the assault.

Michelle Ngwenya, 22, was allegedly bashed by her lover’s wife, Vimbai Dube, 37, sometime last month.

The beating was recorded in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Dube accused Ngwenya of snatching her husband and influencing him to assault her for no apparent reason.

According to Dube’s lawyer, Linah Nyamukachi, the matter was settled soon after the assault when Ngwenya filed a report with the police.

Dube paid an admission of guilty fine for disorderly conduct.

“The matter between my client and Ngwenya was settled soon after the incident and my client paid a fine.

“But, to my surprise, the complainant (Ngwenya) has filed an assault case with the police on the same matter. We are waiting for a court date to be availed,” said Nyamukachi.

According to State papers, on November 8 at around 8am in the Kwekwe CBD, Dube and four others confronted Ngwenya, and accused her of being the cause of her beatings at home.

The State said Dube grabbed Ngwenya and cut her hair with a pair of scissors before whipping her with a sjambok.

— HMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...