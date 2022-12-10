Cop R_apes Own Daughter

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Mount Darwin based Constable allegedly raped his nine-year-old daughter.

The cop who was transfered to Harare from Mount Darwin cannot be named for ethical reasons.

According to police documents the cop raped his daughter during midnight on November 29 in Ushewekunze Harare.

Allegations are that called his daughter in his bedroom and asked her to assist her in finding his mobile phone.

The daughter refused but he went on to rape her.

The matter came to light when the girl visited her aunt and the cop was arrested.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...