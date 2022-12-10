ZimEye
Members of CCC, MDC & anti-Zim civil society organizations, stop complaining about the electricity crisis in Zimbabwe when you are the ones who called for illegal sanctions & motivated for their maintenance for 21 years. You are the terrorists who destroyed Zim infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/mexSxgeExa— Rutendo Matinyarare (@matinyarare) December 8, 2022
Members of CCC, MDC & anti-Zim civil society organizations, stop complaining about the electricity crisis in Zimbabwe when you are the ones who called for illegal sanctions & motivated for their maintenance for 21 years. You are the terrorists who destroyed Zim infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/mexSxgeExa