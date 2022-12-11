Bogus CIO Agent Nabbed

By A Correspondent- Police in Harare have arrested a bogus Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer who moved around threatening government officials at their offices.

Posting on their official Twitter page, Police said that Mark Jack (36), was arrested on Monday. Reads the post:

The public is warned against abusing the names of senior Government officials to extort money and commit other crimes duping the public.

On 05/12/22, ZRP Kopje arrested Mark Jack (36) in connection with a case of impersonating a public official.

The suspect allegedly produced a fake President’s Department ID while threatening Government officials at their offices.

