War Veteran Killed While Asking Mthuli Ncube for Payment

By Farai D Hove | A war veteran, Amos Sigauke died from ZRP violence worse while asking Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to release allowances for the nation’s liberators.

Cde Vasco, as he was affectionately known, was terribly treated under a black govt who ignored his dialysis treatment, Norton MP Temba Mliswa says.

He died after protesting for his allowances from Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

Mliswa said the aged fighter’s dialysis treatment was ignored during his incarceration despite his needs being fully disclosed. Mliswa said the time has come for the govt to be confronted over the way it treats war veterans.

Another war veteran who is the fiery Margaret Dongo told ZimEye, Cde Vasco was granted a Provincial Hero burial.

A comment from the govt minister responsible, Oppah Muchinguri was not possible at the time of writing.

