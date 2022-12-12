Teen Girls Pleads For Help Over Rare Skin Disease

By A Correspondent- A Rusape family is seeking help after their 17-year-old daughter developed a rare skin disease which they claim is caused by an ‘invisible snake’ which licks her body.

Nomsa Mundende’s disease, which was previously identified as septic rush or skin disease has left her with skin which keeps peeling off, much to the shock of her parents.

Her body size has also reduced.

In an interview with H-Metro, she could not hold back her tears.

“I am in pain and my body is not responding to medical treatment as my parents have taken me to local clinics, general and private hospitals several times.

“I am now disturbed mentally because I’m not healing.

“It started as a blister before spreading all over my body.

“It’s now troubling me since my parents took me to various spiritual healers who told us that I am being tormented by a snake.

“Sometimes, I dream of being attacked by a snake in a bush.

“The same snake appears in my dreams a number of times and I keep wrestling with it.

“Various prophets have told the same story to my parents but without mentioning the owner of the snake.

“I have received different muteuro but my situation is not changing.”

She said no-one wants to play with her.

“I am now lonely and my studies are also under threat.

“I hope one day I will be well. I am kindly appealing for any assistance that can cure me.

“My parents cannot afford to approach people who claim that they can heal my situation.”

