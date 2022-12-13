Lee Ann Bernard’s Baby Daddy Revealed

Lee Ann Bernard

By A Correspondent- The man responsible for former television newscaster Lee Ann Bernard’s fourth pregnancy has been revealed.

His name is Graham Makambaire.

The two lovebirds were spotted at a local hotel yesterday.

“This is the dude responsible for the baby I am expecting,” said Lee-Ann.

“He scored, but he is yet to know the gender of the baby.

“Graham will be among the guests at the ‘gender reveal’ party on Christmas eve,” she said.

Lee-Ann turns 36 on Christmas Eve.

